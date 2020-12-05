CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Heavy snowfall cancels women's…

Heavy snowfall cancels women’s Alpine ski World Cup race

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 3:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Heavy snowfall and strong winds in St. Moritz forced the cancellation of a women’s super-G race in the Alpine skiing World Cup on Saturday.

“All efforts are now focused on (Sunday’s) race hoping for better weather conditions,” the International Ski Federation said.

A second super-G is scheduled Sunday, which would be the first speed race of the World Cup season. The women’s circuit skipped its traditional early-season stop in Lake Louise, Canada, because of difficult travel conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

United States star Mikaela Shiffrin is not in the upscale Swiss resort after opting to focus on training in her specialist technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

The three-time overall World Cup champion is scheduled to compete next weekend in two giant slaloms at Courchevel, France.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up