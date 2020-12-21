HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » Sports » Groundskeeper dies in accident…

Groundskeeper dies in accident at French soccer stadium

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 6:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORIENT, France (AP) — A groundskeeper at the stadium of French soccer team Lorient died on Sunday after lighting equipment fell on him following a game, the club said.

The accident occurred shortly after Rennes beat Lorient 3-0 at Stade du Moustoir in northwest France. The club did not immediately identify the man.

The light therapy equipment is used to heat the pitch and is wheeled on and off the field between games.

The city’s mayor, Fabrice Loher, said police had begun an investigation into how the accident occurred, according to the daily Ouest France.

Several Lorient players were reportedly still on the sidelines when the accident took place in one of the penalty areas. Emergency personnel treated him on the field. He died at an area hospital, media reports said.

On Monday morning, Lorient players, staff and employees held a moment of silence for the victim at their training complex.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up