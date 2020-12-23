HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Goalie Ryan Miller, 40, re-signs with Anaheim Ducks

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 9:35 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Goalie Ryan Miller is returning to the Anaheim Ducks with a one-year, $1 million contract.

The Ducks announced the deal Wednesday night to re-sign the 40-year-old Miller, who will be back for his fourth season as John Gibson’s backup.

Miller is the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, going 387-281-86 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 18 seasons with Buffalo, Vancouver and Anaheim.

Miller is 15th on the NHL’s career victories list, trailing Hall of Famer Dominik Hašek by just two wins.

After well over a decade as an elite NHL starter, Miller’s performances have remained impressively steady since he joined the Ducks as a backup in 2017. Miller is 29-19-12 with a 2.72 GAA, a .916 save percentage and five shutouts for Anaheim, providing stable play and veteran leadership when Gibson rests.

Goaltending has been the strongest aspect of the last two editions of the Ducks, who haven’t played a game since March after missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002. Anaheim begins the new season Jan. 14 at Vegas, with its home opener on Jan. 18.

