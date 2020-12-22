CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Gio Reyna voted US Soccer’s top young male player of year

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 11:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year on Tuesday after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.

The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.

A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.

Voters included national team coaches and players, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, Major League Soccer and United Soccer Leagues head coaches, select media and formers players and administrators.

Recent winners include Sergiño Dest (2019), Alex Mendez (2018), Josh Sargent (2017), Christian Pulisic (2016), Matt Miazga (2015) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014).

