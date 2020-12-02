CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Former Arsenal player Clichy…

Former Arsenal player Clichy signs for Senderos at Servette

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 11:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — Former France defender Gaël Clichy signed on Wednesday for Swiss club Servette where long-time Arsenal teammate Philippe Senderos is sporting director of his hometown club.

Servette said the 35-year-old Clichy signed a contract through June 2022. The team is currently last in the 10-team Swiss league.

Clichy was able to sign outside an official transfer window as a free agent because his contract at Turkish champion Istanbul Başakşehir had expired.

Clichy spent three years in Turkey after leaving Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles.

Senderos and Clichy both joined Arsenal in 2003, ahead of its unbeaten title-winning season. Senderos spent one year in the MLS with Houston Dynamo before returning to Switzerland.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

USPS regulator raises price cap for mail rates after 10-year review

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up