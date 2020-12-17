CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Florida signs Anthony Duclair to 1-year contract

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 6:11 PM

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — All-Star winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Duclair had a career-high 23 goals and 17 assists for Ottawa last season. Florida becomes his sixth team; Duclair has 79 goals and 83 assists in parts of six NHL seasons.

“Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He possesses tremendous speed and goal-scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season.”

Duclair has also played for Columbus, Chicago, Arizona and the New York Rangers.

