CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Fiorentina salvages draw with…

Fiorentina salvages draw with Genoa on last kick of the game

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Nikola Milenkovic scored with the last kick of the game as Fiorentina salvaged a 1-1 draw with Genoa in a battle between two relegation-threatened Serie A teams on Monday.

Marko Pjaca put Genoa ahead in the 89th minute to set his team on course for what would have been its first win since the opening day of the season on Sept. 20.

However, there was plenty of added time in a game repeatedly delayed by injuries and video reviews, and Fiorentina made the most of it. Genoa missed repeated chances to clear the ball in Fiorentina’s last desperate attack in the eighth minute of extra time and eventually the ball fell to defender Milenkovic, who saw his first shot blocked and poked in the rebound.

Genoa stayed 19th and in the relegation zone, two places and three points behind Fiorentina.

Fiorentina could have opened the scoring when Giacomo Bonaventura tapped in off a flick from Dusan Vlahovic in the 70th, but a video review ruled out the goal for a foul in the buildup.

Both teams sustained injuries in an attritional battle between clubs in danger of dropping into Serie B. Genoa played half an hour with a backup goalkeeper after Federico Marchetti went off hurt with an apparent thigh problem. Fiorentina took off midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli in the first half and Genoa had to replace defender Cristian Zapata.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Department grants new enterprise CISO far-reaching oversight authority

TSA becomes second DHS component to successfully move to modern financial system

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up