ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 18
Florida 8 5 3 0 0 10 36 26
South Carolina 5 3 0 2 0 8 14 10
Greenville 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 22
Jacksonville 7 2 4 1 0 5 14 26

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 16
Wheeling 6 1 3 2 0 4 14 19

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 17
Wichita 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 5
Utah 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11
Kansas City 4 1 1 1 1 4 11 12
Tulsa 5 1 3 0 1 3 9 19
Rapid City 5 1 4 0 0 2 15 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 7, Florida 4

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Indy 3

Utah 6, Rapid City 3

Wichita 7, Allen 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 1

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

