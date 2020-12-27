All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 5 5 0 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 5 5 0 0 0 10 25 7 South Carolina 5 3 0 2 0 8 14 10 Greenville 6 2 3 0 1 5 15 22 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Jacksonville 5 1 4 0 0 2 7 20

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 12 Wheeling 5 0 3 2 0 2 10 16

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 10 Wichita 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Tulsa 4 1 2 0 1 3 8 15 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 3 0 1 1 1 2 7 11 Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, Jacksonville 0

Indy 2, Wheeling 1

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2

Allen 4, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 1

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Indy 4, Wheeling 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Monday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

