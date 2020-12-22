All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 0 8 21 7 South Carolina 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 5 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Jacksonville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 17

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Wheeling 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8 Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8 Rapid City 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

