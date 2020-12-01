CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Concerns at Newcastle over…

Concerns at Newcastle over virus outbreak at club

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle reportedly closed its training facility and was carrying out mass testing for the coronavirus among its playing and backroom staff after an outbreak at the club.

The entire playing squad was asked to self-isolate on Monday, the Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday, and local media said the training ground was unlikely to open until Thursday at the earliest.

Newcastle’s next match in the Premier League is at Aston Villa on Friday.

A team must fulfil its schedule if at least 14 players are available to play, including those from the youth side, according to competition guidelines during the pandemic.

Neither Newcastle nor the Premier League have commented publicly on the situation.

Speaking Monday after a 2-1 loss at West Ham, Villa manager Dean Smith said his team “will be preparing as normal” for the match against Newcastle at Villa Park.

There hasn’t yet been a match postponed in the Premier League because of a virus outbreak at a team.

The league said Monday that 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19 among players and club staff in the latest round of checks. It never specifies the individuals who have tested positive.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said after his team’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday that three individuals at the club were self-isolating. That number increased to five over the weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up