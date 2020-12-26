CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Sports » Charlatan ends bumpy year…

Charlatan ends bumpy year with Grade 1 win in California

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Charlatan tracked favorite Nashville to the quarter pole and then drew off to a 4 1/2-length victory in the $300,000 Malibu Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita’s opening day.

Ridden for the first time by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Charlatan ran seven furlongs in 1:21.50. Trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, the chestnut colt had been idle since May 2.

Charlatan paid $5.20, $3.60 and $2.60 as the 8-5 second choice.

It was the first loss for Nashville, who had won his first three starts by a combined 24 3/4 lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. The colt finished fourth behind Charlatan, beaten 8 1/4 lengths as the 6-5 favorite.

“There was a really good horse he was chasing,” Baffert said. “With what this horse has been through, I’m just happy for the whole team and everybody involved, to show he is a really special horse.”

Charlatan also came into Saturday’s Grade 1 race unbeaten in three starts. However, his most recent victory in a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 resulted in a disqualification because of a medication violation. The colt has three wins in four starts and career earnings of $247,200.

Express Train returned $13.40 and $6 at 16-1 odds. Collusion Illusion was a half-length back in third and paid $3 to show at 10-1.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up