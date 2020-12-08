Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Bayern Munich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|5
|13
|Atlético Madrid
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|8
|6
|Salzburg
|5
|1
|1
|3
|10
|15
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|3
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Oct. 21
Salzburg (Austria) 2, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2
Bayern Munich (Germany) 4, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 27
Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2
Atlético Madrid 3, Salzburg 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 3
Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético Madrid 1
Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 1
Atlético Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Salzburg 3,
Atlético Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bor. Mönchengladbach
|5
|2
|2
|0
|16
|7
|8
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Real Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|7
|Inter Milan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|5
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Oct. 21
Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3
Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 27
Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 6
Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 Inter Milan 3
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|1
|13
|x-Porto
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|10
|Olympiakos
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8
|3
|Marseille
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|10
|3
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Oct. 21
Manchester City (England) 3, Porto (Portugal) 1
Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Marseille (France) 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 27
Marseille 0, Manchester City 3
Porto 2, Olympiakos 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 3
Manchester City 3, Olympiakos 0
Porto 3, Marseille 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
Olympiakos 0, Manchester City 1
Marseille 0, Porto 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
Marseille 2, Olympiakos 1
Porto 0, Manchester City 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
Manchester City vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
Olympiakos vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Liverpool
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|2
|12
|Atalanta
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|8
|8
|Ajax
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|7
|Midtjylland
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|12
|1
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Oct. 21
Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Liverpool (England) 1
Midtjylland (Denmark) 0, Atalanta (Italy) 4
|Tuesday, Oct. 27
Atalanta 2, Ajax 2
Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0
|Tuesday, Nov. 3
Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5
Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1
Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1
Liverpool 1, Ajax 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
Ajax vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.
Midtjylland vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Chelsea
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|1
|14
|x-Sevilla
|6
|3
|1
|1
|9
|9
|13
|Krasnodar
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|10
|5
|Rennes
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|1
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Oct. 20
Chelsea (England) 0, Sevilla (Spain) 0
Rennes (France) 1, Krasnodar (Russia)1
|Wednesday, Oct. 28
Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4
Sevilla 1 Rennes 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 4
Chelsea 3, Rennes 0
Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2
Rennes 1, Chelsea 2
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0
Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
Chelsea 1, Krasnodar 1
Rennes 1, Sevilla 3
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|13
|x-Lazio
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|7
|10
|Club Brugge
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|8
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|1
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Oct. 20
Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 2
Lazio (Italy) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)1
|Wednesday, Oct. 28
Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0
Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 4
Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Lazio 1
Club Brugge 0 Borussia Dortmund 3
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0
Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1
Club Brugge 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2
Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Juventus
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|4
|15
|x-Barcelona
|6
|5
|0
|1
|16
|5
|15
|Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|13
|4
|Ferencváros
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|17
|1
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Oct. 20
Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2
Barcelona (Spain) 5, Ferencváros (Hungary) 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 28
Ferencváros 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2
Juventus 0 Barcelona 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 4
Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1
Ferencváros 1, Juventus 4
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 4
Juventus 2, Ferencváros 1
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
Ferencváros 0, Barcelona 3
Juventus 3, Dynamo Kyiv 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
Barcelona 3, Juventus 0
Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ferencváros, 3
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Leipzig
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|12
|12
|Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|5
|9
|Manchester United
|6
|3
|0
|3
|15
|10
|9
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|13
|3
|Tuesday, Oct. 20
Leipzig (Germany) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Manchester United 2
|Wednesday, Oct. 28
Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2
Manchester United 5, Leipzig 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 4
Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1
Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1, Leipzig 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 3, Leipzig 4
Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, suspended. Will resume Wednesday.
Leipzig 3, Manchester United 2
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m.
