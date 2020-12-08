CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 16 5 13
Atlético Madrid 5 1 3 1 5 8 6
Salzburg 5 1 1 3 10 15 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 5 0 3 2 5 8 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Salzburg (Austria) 2, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2

Bayern Munich (Germany) 4, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Atlético Madrid 3, Salzburg 2

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético Madrid 1

Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 1

Atlético Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Salzburg 3,

Atlético Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bor. Mönchengladbach 5 2 2 0 16 7 8
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 5 12 7
Real Madrid 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
Inter Milan 5 1 2 2 7 9 5

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 Inter Milan 3

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester City 5 4 1 0 10 1 13
x-Porto 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
Olympiakos 5 1 0 4 2 8 3
Marseille 5 1 0 4 2 10 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Manchester City (England) 3, Porto (Portugal) 1

Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Marseille (France) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Marseille 0, Manchester City 3

Porto 2, Olympiakos 0

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Manchester City 3, Olympiakos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Olympiakos 0, Manchester City 1

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Marseille 2, Olympiakos 1

Porto 0, Manchester City 0

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Manchester City vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

Olympiakos vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Liverpool 5 4 0 1 9 2 12
Atalanta 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
Ajax 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Midtjylland 5 0 1 4 3 12 1

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Liverpool (England) 1

Midtjylland (Denmark) 0, Atalanta (Italy) 4

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Ajax vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Chelsea 6 4 2 0 14 1 14
x-Sevilla 6 3 1 1 9 9 13
Krasnodar 6 1 2 3 5 10 5
Rennes 6 0 1 5 3 11 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Chelsea (England) 0, Sevilla (Spain) 0

Rennes (France) 1, Krasnodar (Russia)1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Sevilla 1 Rennes 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2

Rennes 1, Chelsea 2

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Chelsea 1, Krasnodar 1

Rennes 1, Sevilla 3

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Borussia Dortmund 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
x-Lazio 6 2 4 0 11 7 10
Club Brugge 6 2 2 2 8 10 8
Zenit St. Petersburg 6 0 1 5 4 13 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 2

Lazio (Italy) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 0 Borussia Dortmund 3

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0

Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2

Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 2

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Juventus 6 5 0 1 14 4 15
x-Barcelona 6 5 0 1 16 5 15
Dynamo Kyiv 6 1 1 4 4 13 4
Ferencváros 6 0 1 5 5 17 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Barcelona (Spain) 5, Ferencváros (Hungary) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Ferencváros 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2

Juventus 0 Barcelona 2

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1

Ferencváros 1, Juventus 4

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 4

Juventus 2, Ferencváros 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Ferencváros 0, Barcelona 3

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kyiv 0

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Barcelona 3, Juventus 0

Dynamo Kyiv 0, Ferencváros, 3

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Leipzig 6 4 0 2 11 12 12
Paris Saint-Germain 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
Manchester United 6 3 0 3 15 10 9
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 1 0 4 6 13 3
Tuesday, Oct. 20

Leipzig (Germany) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Manchester United 2

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Manchester United 5, Leipzig 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Leipzig 0

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, Leipzig 4

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, suspended. Will resume Wednesday.

Leipzig 3, Manchester United 2

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up