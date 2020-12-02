CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 5:20 PM

All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 16 5 13
Atlético Madrid 5 1 3 1 5 8 6
Salzburg 5 1 1 3 10 15 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 5 0 3 2 5 8 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Salzburg (Austria) 2, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2

Bayern Munich (Germany) 4, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Atlético Madrid 3, Salzburg 2

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atlético Madrid 1

Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 1

Atlético Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Salzburg 3,

Atlético Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bor. Mönchengladbach 5 3 2 0 16 7 8
Shakhtar Donetsk 5 2 1 1 5 12 7
Real Madrid 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
Inter Milan 5 1 2 2 7 9 5

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 Inter Milan 3

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester City 5 4 1 0 10 1 13
x-Porto 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
Olympiakos 5 1 0 4 2 8 3
Marseille 5 1 0 4 2 10 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Manchester City (England) 3, Porto (Portugal) 1

Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Marseille (France) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Marseille 0, Manchester City 3

Porto 2, Olympiakos 0

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Manchester City 3, Olympiakos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Olympiakos 0, Manchester City 1

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Marseille 2, Olympiakos 1

Porto 0, Manchester City 0

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Manchester City vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

Olympiakos vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Liverpool 5 4 0 1 9 2 12
Atalanta 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
Ajax 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Midtjylland 5 0 1 4 3 12 1

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Ajax (Netherlands) 0, Liverpool (England) 1

Midtjylland (Denmark) 0, Atalanta (Italy) 4

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Ajax vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Chelsea 5 4 1 0 13 1 13
x-Sevilla 5 3 1 1 6 7 10
Krasnodar 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
Rennes 5 0 1 4 2 8 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Chelsea (England) 0, Sevilla (Spain) 0

Rennes (France) 1, Krasnodar (Russia)1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Sevilla 1 Rennes 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Krasnodar 1, Sevilla 2

Rennes 1, Chelsea 2

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Chelsea vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m.

Rennes vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 10 4 10
Lazio 5 2 3 0 9 5 9
Club Brugge 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Zenit St. Petersburg 5 0 1 4 3 11 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1, Club Brugge (Belgium) 2

Lazio (Italy) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Zenit St. Petersburg 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 0 Borussia Dortmund 3

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0

Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Club Brugge 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Lazio vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Barcelona 5 5 0 0 16 2 15
x-Juventus 5 4 0 1 11 4 12
Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 1 4 3 13 1
Ferencváros 6 0 1 5 5 19 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Barcelona (Spain) 5, Ferencváros (Hungary) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Ferencváros 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2

Juventus 0 Barcelona 2

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1

Ferencváros 1, Juventus 4

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Dynamo Kyiv 0, Barcelona 4

Juventus 2, Ferencváros 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Ferencváros 0, Barcelona 3

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kyiv 0

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Barcelona vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ferencváros, 3 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester United 1 3 0 2 13 7 9
Leipzig 5 3 0 2 9 9 9
Paris Saint-Germain 5 3 0 2 7 8 9
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 1 0 4 6 13 3
Tuesday, Oct. 20

Leipzig (Germany) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Manchester United 2

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Manchester United 5, Leipzig 0

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Leipzig 0

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, Leipzig 4

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m.

Leipzig vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

