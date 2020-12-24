HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Blackhawks F Dach to miss world juniors with wrist injury

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 2:37 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach has been ruled out for the world junior championship after he hurt his right wrist during Canada’s exhibition victory over Russia on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks said Dach was returning to Chicago on Thursday for further evaluation.

Dach, who turns 20 on Jan. 21, was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone in the third period. After the hit, the Canada captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.

Dach’s injury is another tough blow for rebuilding Chicago after it announced Wednesday that Alex Nylander, another young forward, could miss the entire 2021 season because of a left knee injury. Nylander had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

