Bascue wins USA Bobsled national team selection races

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 10:08 PM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Olympic veteran Codie Bascue will be the pilot of USA-1 when USA Bobsled rejoins the World Cup circuit for the second half of the season next month.

Bascue earned that designation Monday night when the team announced the men’s national roster for the season after the end of a series of selection races. Geoff Gadbois was picked as the driver of USA-2.

Bascue won three of the four races in the series at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

There were nine push athletes selected for the team as well: Olympic returnees Hakeem Abdul-Saboor and Carlo Valdes are on the list, along with Adrian Adams, Kris Horn, Blaine McConnell, Boone Niederhofer, Charlie Volker, Kyle Wilcox and Josh Williamson.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton has not competed in World Cup events this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about travel. The team has been targeting a late December departure for Europe, which would allow the Americans to slide in three World Cup races in January and then the world championships at Altenberg, Germany, over the first two weeks of February.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

