CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Barcelona’s Coutinho needs surgery…

Barcelona’s Coutinho needs surgery on injured knee

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona said Wednesday that Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho must undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury.

The Spanish club said in a statement that Coutinho had injured “the lateral meniscus” of his left knee and it will require “arthroscopic surgery”.

Coutinho, 28, was hurt in the final minutes of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eibar after he came on in the second half.

He became Barcelona’s most expensive signing when it paid Liverpool 160 million euros ($192 million) in Jan. 2018.

But after a disappointing season-and-a-half Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich. He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.

Barcelona has already lost forward Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique to serious injuries this season. The team is struggling and has slipped to sixth in the Spanish league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up