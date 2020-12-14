HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 7:03 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 5 2 2 0 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 20 18 2 2 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0
Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 4 4 1 1 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 8 9 0 1 1
Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 8 1 3 0
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Sunday’s Games

Clarkson 6, Mercyhurst 2

Monday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Army West Point at American International, 5:05 p.m.

