Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|27
|23
|5
|2
|0
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|American International
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|RIT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|17
|14
|2
|1
|1
|Bentley
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|10
|1
|3
|0
|Army
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canisius
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Niagara
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|9
|0
|1
|1
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Air Force
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0
|4
|0
|Wednesday’s Games
Niagara 4, Clarkson 1
Holy Cross 4, Bentley 3, OT
|Thursday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Canisius 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Long Island at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Niagra at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
