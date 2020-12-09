Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 3 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0 Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0 American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 5 2 2 0 0 RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 17 14 2 1 1 Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0 Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 4 4 1 1 0 Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 7 1 1 0 Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 8 9 0 1 1 Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 1 1 0 Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0 Wednesday’s Games

Niagara 4, Clarkson 1

Holy Cross 4, Bentley 3, OT

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Canisius 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Niagra at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.