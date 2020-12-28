CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 6:27 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 22 16 5 2 0
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
RIT 2 0 1 0 0 8 30 23 4 2 1
Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 1 1 0 5 18 21 2 3 1
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 3 2 0 2 2 19 24 1 3 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Colgate at Holy Cross, canc.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at American International, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 3:07 p.m.

RIT at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Niagra at Clarkston, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

