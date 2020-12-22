CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 9:01 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 16 1 5 0 0
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
RIT 2 0 1 0 0 8 30 23 4 2 1
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 20 4 3 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 0 1 0 5 18 21 2 3 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 2 1 0 0 2 19 24 1 3 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Tuesday’s Games

RIT 5, Niagara 4

Quinnipiac 6, Holy Cross 1

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at American International, 3:05 p.m.

