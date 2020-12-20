CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 16 1 5 0 0
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 1 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 0 1 0 5 18 21 2 3 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 25 19 3 2 1
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 2 11 12 1 1 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Saturday’s Games

American International 3, Bentley 1

Sunday’s Games

Canisius at RIT, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up