CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 9 3 3 0 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 25 19 3 2 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 17 1 3 1
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 11 12 1 1 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Wednesday’s Games

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 3, OT (Mercyhurst wins shootout)

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

American International at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Niagra, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Air Force, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Bentley at American International, 1 P.m.

Sacred Heart at Air Force, TBA

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout: 'We don't see the light at the end of the tunnel'

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Forty Air Force occupations will lose reenlistment bonus eligibility

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up