CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 3 1 0 0 0 9 27 23 5 2 0
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 20 14 4 2 0
American International 2 0 0 0 0 6 9 3 3 0 0
RIT 1 0 1 0 0 5 25 19 3 2 1
Bentley 1 3 0 0 2 5 8 10 1 3 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 1 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 17 1 3 1
Niagara 0 1 1 0 0 1 11 12 1 1 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Tuesday’s Games

American International 4, Army West Point 1

Wednesday’s Games

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 3, OT (Mercyhurst wins shootout)

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up