Atlanta awarded berth in 2021 CONCACAF Champions League

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 7:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta was awarded a berth in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors on Friday.

Atlanta received the berth that remained open because the 2020 U.S. Open Cup was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta won the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and trails Mexico’s América 3-0 going into the second leg of their second-round matchup of this year’s Champions League on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

Philadelphia gained a 2021 Champions League spot for winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record, and Portland earned a berth as winner of the MLS is Back tournament.

The final U.S. berth goes to the winner of the MLS postseason final on Saturday between Seattle and Columbus.

