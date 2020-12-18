CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Athletic Bilbao spoils Huesca’s fun week by 2-0 in La Liga

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 5:13 PM

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao spoiled Huesca’s party by 2-0 and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of the Spanish league on Friday.

Athletic was being shaded at home until the 86th minute when Bosnian forward Kenan Kodro drew a foul in the box from central defender Jorge Pulido. Pulido left thanks to a second yellow card and Kodro slotted the spot kick down the middle.

The lead was doubled in injury time after center back Unai Nunez’s header to a cross from Jon Morcillo.

Athletic moved into the top half of the standings.

Huesca was on a high from two successive wins, its first in the league last weekend and a win in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. But it couldn’t finish chances on Friday. Javier Ontiveros had the only two shots on target in the first half, and a belter from a 40-yard free kick in the second half just missed to the left.

