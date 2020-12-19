CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Arsenal loses to Everton…

Arsenal loses to Everton 2-1 for seventh game without a win

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mikel Arteta’s woes deepened when Arsenal was beaten by Everton 2-1 to go seven games without a win in the English Premier League as he marked a year in charge of the London club on Saturday.

While Arsenal dropped to 15th, Everton — which Arteta played for like Arsenal — is up to second after a third win in eight days.

Everton scored from only one shot on target as Rob Holding’s own goal opener was followed — after Nicolas Pepe’s equalizing penalty — by Yerry Mina’s header on the stroke of halftime.

Arsenal was not helped by the absence of top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a tight calf but the visitors conceded possession from the off and lacked any intensity or desire to break up their opponents’ play.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up