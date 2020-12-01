CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Alisson injury adds to…

Alisson injury adds to Liverpool’s defensive problems

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s defensive problems intensified Tuesday after goalkeeper Alisson Becker was ruled out by manager Jurgen Klopp for up to two weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Brazil international picked up the injury in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, Klopp said, but he finished the game.

Klopp said a scan showed a “little” problem, which was enough to keep Alisson out of the Champions League match against Ajax on Tuesday.

Asked how long Alisson could be missing, Klopp added: “Probably for another week. We don’t know exactly, 10-14 days.”

Liverpool is already missing almost its entire first-choice defense, with center backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term injuries and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also sidelined.

James Milner, who can act as cover for both full backs, got injured at Brighton, too, and missed the Ajax game.

Liverpool’s next game in the Premier League is on Sunday at home to Wolverhampton, which beat Arsenal away over the weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up