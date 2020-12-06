CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Alex Morgan scores 1st…

Alex Morgan scores 1st goal for Tottenham from penalty spot

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 2:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday as the London club won its first match of the Women’s Super League season.

The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month after giving birth in May, scored her team’s third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.

“Alex has been building up her time on the pitch over the course of the last couple of months,” Rehanne Skinner said after her first game as Tottenham manager. “For her, she’s getting more and more back to where she would probably want to be.”

Tottenham opened the scoring when Morgan was fouled and Kerys Harrop swung the free kick into the top left-hand corner of the goal in the 11th minute.

Brighton leveled from a 33rd-minute penalty after Allana Kennedy’s high foot caught Brighton’s Aileen Whelan. Inessa Kaagman fired powerfully inside the right post to make it 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, Angela Addison took the ball past two Brighton players and the goalkeeper to slot into the bottom right-hand corner and brilliantly restore Spurs’ lead.

Morgan is among a group of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.

Tottenham has six points after eight rounds.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up