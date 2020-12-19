CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
2020 Final Baseball Payrolls

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 8:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include pro-rated salaries (60/162 as per the March agreement between MLB and the MLBPA) and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses (as per the March agreement), non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

L.A. Dodgers $98,596,239
N.Y. Yankees 83,561,405
N.Y. Mets 83,386,464
Houston 81,422,510
Chicago Cubs 80,584,972
San Diego 76,324,784
Washington 76,195,840
Texas 75,194,495
L.A. Angels 69,858,103
St. Louis 69,331,172
San Francisco 66,710,217
Philadelphia 65,073,877
Boston 64,338,341
Atlanta 62,896,993
Cincinnati 57,693,627
Colorado 57,342,920
Seattle 55,213,899
Toronto 54,610,530
Minnesota 52,627,942
Chicago White Sox 52,591,640
Miami 46,304,592
Detroit 44,920,345
Milwaukee 41,514,490
Arizona 40,297,203
Kansas City 39,188,531
Oakland 37,304,214
Cleveland 36,441,612
Tampa Bay 29,411,350
Pittsburgh 24,056,794
Baltimore 23,487,072
Total $1,746,482,173

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

