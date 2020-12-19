2020 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include pro-rated salaries (60/162 as per the March agreement between MLB and the MLBPA) and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses (as per the March agreement), non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

L.A. Dodgers $98,596,239 N.Y. Yankees 83,561,405 N.Y. Mets 83,386,464 Houston 81,422,510 Chicago Cubs 80,584,972 San Diego 76,324,784 Washington 76,195,840 Texas 75,194,495 L.A. Angels 69,858,103 St. Louis 69,331,172 San Francisco 66,710,217 Philadelphia 65,073,877 Boston 64,338,341 Atlanta 62,896,993 Cincinnati 57,693,627 Colorado 57,342,920 Seattle 55,213,899 Toronto 54,610,530 Minnesota 52,627,942 Chicago White Sox 52,591,640 Miami 46,304,592 Detroit 44,920,345 Milwaukee 41,514,490 Arizona 40,297,203 Kansas City 39,188,531 Oakland 37,304,214 Cleveland 36,441,612 Tampa Bay 29,411,350 Pittsburgh 24,056,794 Baltimore 23,487,072 Total $1,746,482,173

