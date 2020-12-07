CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
2018 World Cup Qualifying

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 1:01 PM

All Times EDT
EUROPE
Winners qualify
Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Azerbaijan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luxembourg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kosovo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bulgaria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lithuania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bosnia-Herz. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belarus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Faeroe Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Israel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moldova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Gibraltar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Latvia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montenegro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cyprus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP I

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Albania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andorra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Marino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Armenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liechtenstein 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Macedonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

