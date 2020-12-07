2018 World Cup Qualifying

|All Times EDT
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luxembourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greece
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kosovo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bulgaria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lithuania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bosnia-Herz.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belarus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faeroe Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Israel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moldova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montenegro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slovenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Albania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andorra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Marino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Armenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iceland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Macedonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
