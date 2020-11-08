CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » Zelarayán, Zardes score as…

Zelarayán, Zardes score as Crew beats Atlanta United 2-1

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán and Gyasi Zardes scored to help the Columbus Crew beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday on the final day of the regular season.

The Crew secured a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and will host a first-round playoff game. Atlanta was eliminated from playoff contention.

Zelarayán took a pass from Milton Valenzuela at the top of the area, split two defenders, and then chipped in a shot from point-blank range in the 28th minute. Zardes rolled in a left-footer to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

Columbus (12-6-5) won for just the second time in the last five games.

Marcelino Moreno converted from the penalty spot for Atlanta in the 59th minute.

Atlanta (6-13-4) has recorded just one win in its last eight games.

Atlanta’s Franco Escobar was shown a yellow card in the 11th minute and then a red in first minute of stoppage time.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up