CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » US women's soccer to…

US women’s soccer to play Netherlands at Breda on Nov 27

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The world champion U.S. women’s soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourth-ranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final.

The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup. The 261-day gap between games will be the longest since the Americans beat Norway in the World Cup final on Nov. 30, 1991, and had a friendly win over Norway on Aug. 14, 1992.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.

The U.S. will will play nine games in 2020, its fewest since 2009.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up