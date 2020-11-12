United States-Wales Summary

The Associated Press

At Swansea, Wales United States 0 0—0 Wales 0 0—0 First half_None. Second half_None. Yellow cards_Miazga, US, 56th; Cardoso, US,…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Swansea, Wales United States 0 0—0 Wales 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Yellow cards_Miazga, US, 56th; Cardoso, US, 80th; Dest, US, 81st. Red cards_None.

Referee_Nick Walsh, Scotland. Linesmen_Dougie Potter, Scotland; Sean Carr, Scotland.

A_0.

Lineups

United States_Zack Steffen; Sergiño Dest (Reggie Cannon, 87th), Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams (Johnny Cardoso, 71st), Weston Mckennie, Yunus Musah (Tim Weah, 79th); Gio Reyna (Nicholas Gioacchini, 79th), Sebastian Lletget (Owen Otasowie, 87th), Konrad de la Fuente (Uly Llanez, 71st)

Wales_Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence (Joe Rodon, 69th), Chris Gunter; Dylan Levitt (Joe Morrell, 80th), Matthew Smith (Josh Sheeran, 46th), Rabbi Matondo (Brennan Johnson, 62nd), Harry Wilson, Tom Lawrence; Kieffer Moore (Daniel James, 62nd)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.