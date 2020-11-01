ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Torrence, Hagan, Enders, Smith win NHRA season titles

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 11:00 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Matt Smith held onto their points leads to win season titles Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Torrence raced to his third straight Top Fuel championship, Hagan claimed his third Funny Car title, Enders won her fourth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle title.

Hagan and Enders raced to event victories as well, with Hagan giving Don Schumacher Racing its 14th straight victory in the class dating to 2019. He beat Ron Capps with a 3.914-second run at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT for his third win of the season and 36th overall.

“It’s been a dogfight the whole time,” Hagan said. “We had to battle it out and I can’t say enough about how proud I am of (crew chief) Dickie Venables and all my guys. They bust their butts each day and I try to drive the wheels off this thing. I love my team, I love my guys and I love everybody who allows us to do this.”

Enders raced to her fourth victory of the season and 29th overall. She beat Kyle Koretsky with a 6.643 at 206.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Antron Brown won the Top Fuel event, and Angie Smith — Mike Smith’s wife — topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

Brown beat Torrence in the final with a 3.759 at 315.34 for his first victory in more than two years and 51st overall.

Angie Smith won for the second time in her career, topping Steve Johnson with a 6.917 at 194.83 on an EBR.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

