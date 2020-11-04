Torino beats Genoa 2-1 in rescheduled Serie A game

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Torino earned its first victory of the Serie A season with a 2-1 win at Genoa…

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Torino earned its first victory of the Serie A season with a 2-1 win at Genoa on Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled from last month.

The game was originally slated for Oct. 3 but was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within Genoa that resulted in more than 20 players and staff members testing positive.

Torino midfielder Saša Lukić scored one goal and helped create an own goal by Luca Pellegrini in the first half before Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for Genoa in stoppage time.

With four points from six matches, Torino moved two spots above last place. Genoa has five points and is 16th.

