ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Sports » Torino beats Genoa 2-1…

Torino beats Genoa 2-1 in rescheduled Serie A game

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 1:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Torino earned its first victory of the Serie A season with a 2-1 win at Genoa on Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled from last month.

The game was originally slated for Oct. 3 but was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within Genoa that resulted in more than 20 players and staff members testing positive.

Torino midfielder Saša Lukić scored one goal and helped create an own goal by Luca Pellegrini in the first half before Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for Genoa in stoppage time.

With four points from six matches, Torino moved two spots above last place. Genoa has five points and is 16th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up