CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Sports » The Latest: Masters does…

The Latest: Masters does away with 10-shot rule

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times EST):

9:40 a.m.

The Masters could have an even shorter field than usual this year. The 36-hole cut will be the low 50 and ties, but the tournament is eliminating the 10-shot rule.

Dating to 1962, anyone within 10 shots of the lead made the cut. A year ago, nine additional players outside the top 50 made the cut because they were within 10 shots of the lead.

It was not clear if the new cut rule was for this year only because of the November date and limited daylight hours.

The Masters dates to 1934. It did not have a cut until 1957, when it was top 40 and ties. In 1962, the 36-hole cut was expanded to top 44 and ties plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. That remained until 2013, when the cut was increased to top 50 and ties.

The field this year has 95 players. Among those who qualified, Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus and would withdraw.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up