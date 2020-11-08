The Latest: Players blocked from joining national teams

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ At least a dozen players…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

At least a dozen players from the Italian league are being blocked from joining their national teams.

Roma and Fiorentina say their clubs remain in controlled isolation after positive coronavirus cases for Edin Džeko at Roma and José Callejón at Fiorentina.

Genoa, Inter Milan, Lazio and Sassuolo are also in isolation. All the clubs are still playing league games.

Local health authorities are preventing players on quarantined teams from joining national squads.

The Roma players called up to national teams are: Gianluca Mancini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini (all Italy), Marash Kunbulla (Albania), Henrikh Mkhitaryan Armenia) and Ibañez (Brazil).

The Fiorentina players are Cristiano Biraghi and Gaetano Castrovilli (Italy), Nikola Milenković and Dušan Vlahović (Serbia) and Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).

The players will be allowed to join their national teams once the isolation period ends.

___

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has called up nine new players for an upcoming friendly against Sweden after new quarantine regulations affecting Denmark were introduced by the British government.

According to the new regulations, UK citizens and visa holders can enter the country from Denmark but have to isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Consequently, Denmark players based in England would have to isolate upon their return if they travel to the country for international duty.

The new rules were introduced in response to a mutated variation of the coronavirus among minks in northern Denmark.

Denmark plays Sweden in a friendly on Wednesday, then Nations League games against Iceland in Copenhagen on Nov. 15, and Belgium in Leuven on Nov. 18.

Denmark’s England-based players dropped from the team for the Sweden game are: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lössl, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Henrik Dalsgaard, Mathias Jensen and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

They have been replaced by: Jesper Hansen, Oliver Christensen, Alexander Scholz, Anders Dreyer, Jens Stryger, Lukas Lerager, Rasmus Falk, Victor Nelsson and Lucas Andersen.

The Danish federation’s Jakob Jensen says “We are working hard and hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible so that we can play with our strongest national team in the remaining matches.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.