Sassuolo draws Udinese 0-0, misses chance to top Serie A

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo missed the chance to move to the top of Serie A after it was held by struggling Udinese to 0-0 on Friday.

It is only Sassuolo’s eighth season in the Italian top-flight and the team has never finished higher than sixth. With early leader AC Milan not playing until Sunday, Sassuolo could have gone a once-unthinkable two points clear.

It remained second, one point behind Milan. Juventus and Atalanta can move level with Sassuolo if they beat Lazio and Inter Milan respectively.

Udinese had lost five of its opening six matches but Sassuolo found it hard to break down the visitors. Chances were few at Mapei Stadium and neither goalkeeper had to make a save of note.

Forward Francesco Caputo missed the opportunity to become the first Sassuolo player to score in five consecutive matches.

Milan hosts Hellas Verona on Sunday.

