CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Sabalenka, Mertens win to…

Sabalenka, Mertens win to advance to Linz final

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Top-seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens had three-set wins to advance to the final of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Saturday.

The 11th-ranked Sabalenka outlasted Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and Mertens rallied to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.

By reaching the final, Sabalenka will enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time, overtaking Serena Williams.

Sabalenka and Mertens are regular doubles partners on the tour.

Sabalenka is after her eighth career title and third of the season. Apart from Simona Halep, no other player has won three events in the shortened 2020 season.

The 21st-ranked Mertens could win her sixth title, but first of the year.

In the second semifinal, Sabalenka led by a set and a break in the second when Krejcikova battled her way back into the match.

Krejcikova had two breaks to take the match into a final set, which went with serve until Sabalenka got another break at 4-4 and wrapped up the win on her serve.

Earlier, Mertens lost five straight games from 2-1 up in the opening set against Alexandrova.

Mertens eased through the second set but was broken while serving for the match in the third. However, she dropped only three points in the next two games to close out the win.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up