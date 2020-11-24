HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Revolution beat Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia 2-0

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 10:27 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart — both on assists from Carles Gil — in the first half and the New England Revolution beat the Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Tuesday night in the MLS Cup playoffs.

New England will play No. 4 seed Orlando on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Buksa headed in a free kick in the 26th minute for his seventh goal of the season. Buchanan cut back his defender at the corner of the 18-yard box to send a shot under MLS goalkeeper of the year Andre Blake for his third goal this season against the Union.

Gil nearly scored in the 52nd when his chip shot hit the crossbar.

It was the sixth meeting between the clubs this season — with the Union going unbeaten in the previous five, including four victories. The Revs hadn’t beaten the Union since the 2017 season.

