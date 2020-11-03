ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Sports » Wings sign F Anthony…

Wings sign F Anthony Mantha to 4-year deal with $5.7M AAV

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.7 million.

Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.

Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.

Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman said previously the team would get deals done with Mantha and fellow forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi ended up being awarded a $3.5 million, one-year contract by an arbitrator, and now the Red Wings have secured Mantha’s services for a while.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up