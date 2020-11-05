ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Rangers agree to terms with Ryan Strome on $9M, 2-year deal

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 12:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.

Strome will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022 season after he and the team got a deal done prior to his arbitration hearing scheduled for later Thursday.

The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.

Extending Strome keeps intact the Rangers core that exceeded expectations last season by qualifying for the expanded NHL playoffs.

