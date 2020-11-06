Qualifiers for the 2020 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 96 eligible players expected to compete in the 84th Masters, rescheduled for Nov. 12-15 because…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 96 eligible players expected to compete in the 84th Masters, rescheduled for Nov. 12-15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The field reflects the Masters if it had been played in April. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur).

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (three years): Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-Andy Ogletree, a-John Augenstein.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-James Sugrue.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Lin Yuxin.

LATIN AMERICA AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Abel Gallegos.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Lukas Michel.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2019 MASTERS: Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Ian Poulter.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Matt Wallace.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2019 U.S. OPEN: Chez Reavie, Justin Rose.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2019 BRITISH OPEN: Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood.

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE 2019 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): C.T. Pan, Max Homa, Sung Kang, Kevin Na, Nate Lashley, Matthew Wolff, Dylan Frittelli, J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Brendon Todd, Tyler Duncan, Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry, Marc Leishman, Nick Taylor, Sungjae Im, Tyrrell Hatton.

FIELD FROM THE 2019 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2019: Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shugo Imahira, Billy Horschel, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Byeong Hun An, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Hadwin.

x-TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ON MARCH 30: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Graeme McDowell.

xThe world ranking was frozen March 17 when golf shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

