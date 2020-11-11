Pulisic to miss US exhibitions vs Wales, Panama

American star Christian Pulisic will miss U.S. exhibitions at Wales on Thursday and against Panama in Austria next week. The…

American star Christian Pulisic will miss U.S. exhibitions at Wales on Thursday and against Panama in Austria next week.

The 22-year-old midfielder and forward from Hershey, Pennsylvania, has not played a match for Chelsea since Oct. 28. He injured a hamstring on Oct. 31 during warmups before Burnley.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday that Pulisic did on-field work during training this week but was not fit to play in a match.

Pulisic hurt a hamstring after scoring against Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1 and returned to action Oct. 3.

