Pulisic to miss US exhibitions vs Wales, Panama

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 1:22 PM

American star Christian Pulisic will miss U.S. exhibitions at Wales on Thursday and against Panama in Austria next week.

The 22-year-old midfielder and forward from Hershey, Pennsylvania, has not played a match for Chelsea since Oct. 28. He injured a hamstring on Oct. 31 during warmups before Burnley.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday that Pulisic did on-field work during training this week but was not fit to play in a match.

Pulisic hurt a hamstring after scoring against Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1 and returned to action Oct. 3.

