CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Player-coach Wayne Rooney starts…

Player-coach Wayne Rooney starts with Derby defeat

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney’s first game in joint charge of English second-tier club Derby ended in a 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

The record scorer for England was one of four members of the Derby coaching staff given control on an interim basis. The others are Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker.

Player-coach Rooney was on the field for the full game against City.

Famara Diedhiou scored the only goal.

Derby parted company with former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu after slipping to last place in the Championship.

Derby is awaiting the completion of a takeover bid led by Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan — a member of the ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour — before making its next managerial move.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up