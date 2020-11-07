PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Scores

Saturday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72 Third Round Sam Burns 68-65-68_201…

Saturday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72 Third Round

Sam Burns 68-65-68_201

Jason Day 67-68-67_202

Carlos Ortiz 67-68-67_202

Sepp Straka 68-69-66_203

Dustin Johnson 72-66-66_204

Aaron Wise 70-66-69_205

Dawie van der Walt 70-66-69_205

Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-66_206

Michael Thompson 67-72-67_206

Shane Lowry 69-69-68_206

Tony Finau 69-69-68_206

Patton Kizzire 69-67-70_206

Russell Knox 69-71-67_207

Adam Long 68-70-69_207

Viktor Hovland 70-69-68_207

Brooks Koepka 72-70-65_207

J.T. Poston 70-67-70_207

Tyrrell Hatton 71-70-67_208

Fabián Gómez 70-69-69_208

Talor Gooch 68-69-71_208

Will Gordon 76-67-65_208

Cameron Tringale 70-70-69_209

Erik van Rooyen 71-69-69_209

Francesco Molinari 70-68-71_209

Maverick McNealy 71-71-67_209

Scott Brown 69-68-72_209

Corey Conners 69-67-73_209

Russell Henley 69-72-69_210

Denny McCarthy 69-72-69_210

Nate Lashley 73-68-69_210

Padraig Harrington 71-68-71_210

Harold Varner III 67-71-72_210

Mackenzie Hughes 70-72-68_210

Charley Hoffman 71-69-71_211

Brian Stuard 73-69-69_211

Satoshi Kodaira 70-69-72_211

Max Homa 74-68-69_211

Scott Piercy 68-74-69_211

Graeme McDowell 69-73-69_211

Troy Merritt 74-68-69_211

John Huh 73-69-69_211

Adam Scott 68-69-74_211

Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-68_211

Kramer Hickok 75-68-68_211

Austin Cook 71-72-68_211

Mark Hubbard 69-71-72_212

Justin Harding 72-68-72_212

Brian Harman 71-69-72_212

Jamie Lovemark 73-69-70_212

Zach Johnson 73-70-69_212

Brandt Snedeker 65-71-76_212

Greg Chalmers 68-73-72_213

Kevin Chappell 70-71-72_213

Doc Redman 71-70-73_214

C.T. Pan 72-69-73_214

Brice Garnett 74-68-72_214

Kristoffer Ventura 69-69-76_214

Scottie Scheffler 67-75-72_214

Lanto Griffin 72-71-71_214

Sean O’Hair 71-69-75_215

Chris Kirk 73-68-74_215

Isaiah Salinda 71-69-75_215

James Hahn 71-71-73_215

Scott Harrington 70-72-74_216

Sungjae Im 74-69-73_216

Erik Barnes 71-72-73_216

Matt Jones 69-72-77_218

Cameron Davis 67-76-77_220

