PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
|Third Round
Sam Burns 68-65-68_201
Jason Day 67-68-67_202
Carlos Ortiz 67-68-67_202
Sepp Straka 68-69-66_203
Dustin Johnson 72-66-66_204
Aaron Wise 70-66-69_205
Dawie van der Walt 70-66-69_205
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-66_206
Michael Thompson 67-72-67_206
Shane Lowry 69-69-68_206
Tony Finau 69-69-68_206
Patton Kizzire 69-67-70_206
Russell Knox 69-71-67_207
Adam Long 68-70-69_207
Viktor Hovland 70-69-68_207
Brooks Koepka 72-70-65_207
J.T. Poston 70-67-70_207
Tyrrell Hatton 71-70-67_208
Fabián Gómez 70-69-69_208
Talor Gooch 68-69-71_208
Will Gordon 76-67-65_208
Cameron Tringale 70-70-69_209
Erik van Rooyen 71-69-69_209
Francesco Molinari 70-68-71_209
Maverick McNealy 71-71-67_209
Scott Brown 69-68-72_209
Corey Conners 69-67-73_209
Russell Henley 69-72-69_210
Denny McCarthy 69-72-69_210
Nate Lashley 73-68-69_210
Padraig Harrington 71-68-71_210
Harold Varner III 67-71-72_210
Mackenzie Hughes 70-72-68_210
Charley Hoffman 71-69-71_211
Brian Stuard 73-69-69_211
Satoshi Kodaira 70-69-72_211
Max Homa 74-68-69_211
Scott Piercy 68-74-69_211
Graeme McDowell 69-73-69_211
Troy Merritt 74-68-69_211
John Huh 73-69-69_211
Adam Scott 68-69-74_211
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70-68_211
Kramer Hickok 75-68-68_211
Austin Cook 71-72-68_211
Mark Hubbard 69-71-72_212
Justin Harding 72-68-72_212
Brian Harman 71-69-72_212
Jamie Lovemark 73-69-70_212
Zach Johnson 73-70-69_212
Brandt Snedeker 65-71-76_212
Greg Chalmers 68-73-72_213
Kevin Chappell 70-71-72_213
Doc Redman 71-70-73_214
C.T. Pan 72-69-73_214
Brice Garnett 74-68-72_214
Kristoffer Ventura 69-69-76_214
Scottie Scheffler 67-75-72_214
Lanto Griffin 72-71-71_214
Sean O’Hair 71-69-75_215
Chris Kirk 73-68-74_215
Isaiah Salinda 71-69-75_215
James Hahn 71-71-73_215
Scott Harrington 70-72-74_216
Sungjae Im 74-69-73_216
Erik Barnes 71-72-73_216
Matt Jones 69-72-77_218
Cameron Davis 67-76-77_220
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.