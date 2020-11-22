PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

Sunday At Seaside Island Resort Seaside Island, Ga. Purse: $6.6 million Seaside GC (SS) Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Plantation GC…

Sunday At Seaside Island Resort Seaside Island, Ga. Purse: $6.6 million Seaside GC (SS) Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Plantation GC (PL) Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72 Final Round (Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses) Robert Streb wins in a playoff on the second hole

Robert Streb (500), $1,188,000 65SS-63PL-67SS-68SS_263 -19

Kevin Kisner (300), $719,400 68PL-66SS-66SS-63SS_263 -19

Cameron Tringale (190), $455,400 67PL-68SS-67SS-62SS_264 -18

Andrew Landry (123), $297,000 68PL-68SS-65SS-64SS_265 -17

Bernd Wiesberger, $297,000 66SS-68PL-68SS-63SS_265 -17

Harris English (89), $215,325 66SS-66PL-72SS-62SS_266 -16

Zach Johnson (89), $215,325 66SS-67PL-65SS-68SS_266 -16

Kyle Stanley (89), $215,325 67SS-65PL-68SS-66SS_266 -16

Camilo Villegas (89), $215,325 64SS-66PL-70SS-66SS_266 -16

Corey Conners (73), $173,250 67SS-70PL-66SS-64SS_267 -15

Patton Kizzire (73), $173,250 65SS-66PL-70SS-66SS_267 -15

Jason Day (61), $140,250 69SS-67PL-67SS-65SS_268 -14

John Huh (61), $140,250 69PL-68SS-66SS-65SS_268 -14

Rory Sabbatini (61), $140,250 65SS-72PL-66SS-65SS_268 -14

Keegan Bradley (53), $113,850 67PL-68SS-67SS-67SS_269 -13

Bronson Burgoon (53), $113,850 68SS-63PL-67SS-71SS_269 -13

Matthew NeSmith (53), $113,850 72PL-63SS-66SS-68SS_269 -13

Doug Ghim (45), $87,450 67PL-71SS-68SS-64SS_270 -12

Emiliano Grillo (45), $87,450 66SS-68PL-65SS-71SS_270 -12

Chris Kirk (45), $87,450 70SS-67PL-67SS-66SS_270 -12

Alex Noren (45), $87,450 66SS-71PL-68SS-65SS_270 -12

Scott Piercy (45), $87,450 70PL-66SS-69SS-65SS_270 -12

Wyndham Clark (34), $55,959 70PL-66SS-70SS-65SS_271 -11

Lucas Glover (34), $55,959 71SS-68PL-67SS-65SS_271 -11

Chesson Hadley (34), $55,959 73PL-65SS-66SS-67SS_271 -11

Tyrrell Hatton (34), $55,959 69SS-68PL-69SS-65SS_271 -11

Charley Hoffman (34), $55,959 68SS-69PL-67SS-67SS_271 -11

Roger Sloan (34), $55,959 67SS-69PL-71SS-64SS_271 -11

Henrik Stenson (34), $55,959 69SS-68PL-71SS-63SS_271 -11

Russell Henley (24), $39,553 70PL-69SS-67SS-66SS_272 -10

Jim Herman (24), $39,553 68SS-67PL-69SS-68SS_272 -10

Bo Hoag (24), $39,553 68SS-71PL-66SS-67SS_272 -10

Adam Long (24), $39,553 67PL-68SS-69SS-68SS_272 -10

Vaughn Taylor (24), $39,553 70PL-66SS-71SS-65SS_272 -10

Branden Grace (24), $39,553 70SS-68PL-70SS-64SS_272 -10

Charles Howell III (24), $39,553 68PL-67SS-72SS-65SS_272 -10

Tommy Fleetwood (16), $28,710 67SS-72PL-67SS-67SS_273 -9

Matt Kuchar (16), $28,710 70PL-66SS-67SS-70SS_273 -9

Nate Lashley (16), $28,710 68SS-67PL-71SS-67SS_273 -9

Andrew Putnam (16), $28,710 71SS-68PL-68SS-66SS_273 -9

Webb Simpson (16), $28,710 68SS-71PL-68SS-66SS_273 -9

Brendon Todd (16), $28,710 68SS-70PL-67SS-68SS_273 -9

Matt Wallace (16), $28,710 64SS-71PL-70SS-68SS_273 -9

Matt Jones (11), $21,450 67SS-71PL-70SS-66SS_274 -8

Keith Mitchell (11), $21,450 69SS-66PL-70SS-69SS_274 -8

Joaquin Niemann (11), $21,450 73PL-66SS-70SS-65SS_274 -8

Sepp Straka (11), $21,450 71SS-65PL-72SS-66SS_274 -8

Peter Malnati (9), $17,952 65SS-70PL-73SS-67SS_275 -7

Adam Schenk (9), $17,952 73PL-66SS-70SS-66SS_275 -7

Joel Dahmen (8), $16,401 74PL-61SS-71SS-70SS_276 -6

Shane Lowry (8), $16,401 67SS-71PL-71SS-67SS_276 -6

Ian Poulter (8), $16,401 69SS-69PL-68SS-70SS_276 -6

Brian Stuard (8), $16,401 74PL-63SS-72SS-67SS_276 -6

Rafa Cabrera Bello (6), $15,510 71PL-68SS-70SS-68SS_277 -5

Kevin Streelman (6), $15,510 71PL-67SS-69SS-70SS_277 -5

Josh Teater (6), $15,510 73PL-66SS-71SS-67SS_277 -5

Aaron Baddeley (6), $15,180 68PL-69SS-69SS-72SS_278 -4

Sebastian Cappelen (6), $15,180 68SS-71PL-71SS-68SS_278 -4

Graeme McDowell (5), $14,784 70PL-68SS-70SS-72SS_280 -2

Sean O’Hair (5), $14,784 70PL-68SS-69SS-73SS_280 -2

Rob Oppenheim (5), $14,784 73PL-66SS-70SS-71SS_280 -2

J.J. Spaun (5), $14,784 68SS-69PL-74SS-69SS_280 -2

Ryan Brehm (4), $14,388 72PL-66SS-69SS-76SS_283 +1

Scott Stallings (4), $14,388 69PL-68SS-78SS-68SS_283 +1

Kevin Chappell (4), $14,190 71PL-67SS-71SS-76SS_285 +3

