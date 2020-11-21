THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 4:47 PM

Saturday
At Seaside Island Resort
Seaside Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.6 million
Seaside GC (SS)
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
Plantation GC (PL)
Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
Third Round

Robert Streb 65SS-63PL-67SS_195  -17

Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL-65SS_198  -14

Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL-67SS_198  -14

Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL-65SS_199  -13

Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS-66SS_200  -12

Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL-68SS_200  -12

Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL-70SS_200  -12

Andrew Landry 68PL-68SS-65SS_201  -11

Matthew NeSmith 72PL-63SS-66SS_201  -11

Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL-70SS_201  -11

Cameron Tringale 67PL-68SS-67SS_202  -10

Keegan Bradley 67PL-68SS-67SS_202  -10

Bernd Wiesberger 66SS-68PL-68SS_202  -10

John Huh 69PL-68SS-66SS_203   -9

Rory Sabbatini 65SS-72PL-66SS_203   -9

Matt Kuchar 70PL-66SS-67SS_203   -9

Corey Conners 67SS-70PL-66SS_203   -9

Jason Day 69SS-67PL-67SS_203   -9

Charley Hoffman 68SS-69PL-67SS_204   -8

Chris Kirk 70SS-67PL-67SS_204   -8

Chesson Hadley 73PL-65SS-66SS_204   -8

Adam Long 67PL-68SS-69SS_204   -8

Jim Herman 68SS-67PL-69SS_204   -8

Harris English 66SS-66PL-72SS_204   -8

Alex Noren 66SS-71PL-68SS_205   -7

Scott Piercy 70PL-66SS-69SS_205   -7

Brendon Todd 68SS-70PL-67SS_205   -7

Matt Wallace 64SS-71PL-70SS_205   -7

Keith Mitchell 69SS-66PL-70SS_205   -7

Bo Hoag 68SS-71PL-66SS_205   -7

Aaron Baddeley 68PL-69SS-69SS_206   -6

Wyndham Clark 70PL-66SS-70SS_206   -6

Tyrrell Hatton 69SS-68PL-69SS_206   -6

Nate Lashley 68SS-67PL-71SS_206   -6

Doug Ghim 67PL-71SS-68SS_206   -6

Joel Dahmen 74PL-61SS-71SS_206   -6

Ian Poulter 69SS-69PL-68SS_206   -6

Lucas Glover 71SS-68PL-67SS_206   -6

Tommy Fleetwood 67SS-72PL-67SS_206   -6

Russell Henley 70PL-69SS-67SS_206   -6

Roger Sloan 67SS-69PL-71SS_207   -5

Kevin Streelman 71PL-67SS-69SS_207   -5

Vaughn Taylor 70PL-66SS-71SS_207   -5

Charles Howell III 68PL-67SS-72SS_207   -5

Ryan Brehm 72PL-66SS-69SS_207   -5

Sean O’Hair 70PL-68SS-69SS_207   -5

Webb Simpson 68SS-71PL-68SS_207   -5

Andrew Putnam 71SS-68PL-68SS_207   -5

Sepp Straka 71SS-65PL-72SS_208   -4

Henrik Stenson 69SS-68PL-71SS_208   -4

Graeme McDowell 70PL-68SS-70SS_208   -4

Branden Grace 70SS-68PL-70SS_208   -4

Peter Malnati 65SS-70PL-73SS_208   -4

Matt Jones 67SS-71PL-70SS_208   -4

Brian Stuard 74PL-63SS-72SS_209   -3

Kevin Chappell 71PL-67SS-71SS_209   -3

Shane Lowry 67SS-71PL-71SS_209   -3

Joaquin Niemann 73PL-66SS-70SS_209   -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71PL-68SS-70SS_209   -3

Adam Schenk 73PL-66SS-70SS_209   -3

Rob Oppenheim 73PL-66SS-70SS_209   -3

Josh Teater 73PL-66SS-71SS_210   -2

Sebastian Cappelen 68SS-71PL-71SS_210   -2

J.J. Spaun 68SS-69PL-74SS_211   -1

Scott Stallings 69PL-68SS-78SS_215   +3

