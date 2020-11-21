PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Seaside Island Resort
|Seaside Island, Ga.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Seaside GC (SS)
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Plantation GC (PL)
|Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
|Third Round
Robert Streb 65SS-63PL-67SS_195 -17
Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL-65SS_198 -14
Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL-67SS_198 -14
Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL-65SS_199 -13
Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS-66SS_200 -12
Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL-68SS_200 -12
Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL-70SS_200 -12
Andrew Landry 68PL-68SS-65SS_201 -11
Matthew NeSmith 72PL-63SS-66SS_201 -11
Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL-70SS_201 -11
Cameron Tringale 67PL-68SS-67SS_202 -10
Keegan Bradley 67PL-68SS-67SS_202 -10
Bernd Wiesberger 66SS-68PL-68SS_202 -10
John Huh 69PL-68SS-66SS_203 -9
Rory Sabbatini 65SS-72PL-66SS_203 -9
Matt Kuchar 70PL-66SS-67SS_203 -9
Corey Conners 67SS-70PL-66SS_203 -9
Jason Day 69SS-67PL-67SS_203 -9
Charley Hoffman 68SS-69PL-67SS_204 -8
Chris Kirk 70SS-67PL-67SS_204 -8
Chesson Hadley 73PL-65SS-66SS_204 -8
Adam Long 67PL-68SS-69SS_204 -8
Jim Herman 68SS-67PL-69SS_204 -8
Harris English 66SS-66PL-72SS_204 -8
Alex Noren 66SS-71PL-68SS_205 -7
Scott Piercy 70PL-66SS-69SS_205 -7
Brendon Todd 68SS-70PL-67SS_205 -7
Matt Wallace 64SS-71PL-70SS_205 -7
Keith Mitchell 69SS-66PL-70SS_205 -7
Bo Hoag 68SS-71PL-66SS_205 -7
Aaron Baddeley 68PL-69SS-69SS_206 -6
Wyndham Clark 70PL-66SS-70SS_206 -6
Tyrrell Hatton 69SS-68PL-69SS_206 -6
Nate Lashley 68SS-67PL-71SS_206 -6
Doug Ghim 67PL-71SS-68SS_206 -6
Joel Dahmen 74PL-61SS-71SS_206 -6
Ian Poulter 69SS-69PL-68SS_206 -6
Lucas Glover 71SS-68PL-67SS_206 -6
Tommy Fleetwood 67SS-72PL-67SS_206 -6
Russell Henley 70PL-69SS-67SS_206 -6
Roger Sloan 67SS-69PL-71SS_207 -5
Kevin Streelman 71PL-67SS-69SS_207 -5
Vaughn Taylor 70PL-66SS-71SS_207 -5
Charles Howell III 68PL-67SS-72SS_207 -5
Ryan Brehm 72PL-66SS-69SS_207 -5
Sean O’Hair 70PL-68SS-69SS_207 -5
Webb Simpson 68SS-71PL-68SS_207 -5
Andrew Putnam 71SS-68PL-68SS_207 -5
Sepp Straka 71SS-65PL-72SS_208 -4
Henrik Stenson 69SS-68PL-71SS_208 -4
Graeme McDowell 70PL-68SS-70SS_208 -4
Branden Grace 70SS-68PL-70SS_208 -4
Peter Malnati 65SS-70PL-73SS_208 -4
Matt Jones 67SS-71PL-70SS_208 -4
Brian Stuard 74PL-63SS-72SS_209 -3
Kevin Chappell 71PL-67SS-71SS_209 -3
Shane Lowry 67SS-71PL-71SS_209 -3
Joaquin Niemann 73PL-66SS-70SS_209 -3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 71PL-68SS-70SS_209 -3
Adam Schenk 73PL-66SS-70SS_209 -3
Rob Oppenheim 73PL-66SS-70SS_209 -3
Josh Teater 73PL-66SS-71SS_210 -2
Sebastian Cappelen 68SS-71PL-71SS_210 -2
J.J. Spaun 68SS-69PL-74SS_211 -1
Scott Stallings 69PL-68SS-78SS_215 +3
