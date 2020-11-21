PGA Tour RSM Classic Par Scores

Saturday At Seaside Island Resort Seaside Island, Ga. Purse: $6.6 million Seaside GC (SS) Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Plantation GC…

Saturday At Seaside Island Resort Seaside Island, Ga. Purse: $6.6 million Seaside GC (SS) Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Plantation GC (PL) Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72 Third Round

Robert Streb 65SS-63PL-67SS_195 -17

Zach Johnson 66SS-67PL-65SS_198 -14

Bronson Burgoon 68SS-63PL-67SS_198 -14

Emiliano Grillo 66SS-68PL-65SS_199 -13

Kevin Kisner 68PL-66SS-66SS_200 -12

Kyle Stanley 67SS-65PL-68SS_200 -12

Camilo Villegas 64SS-66PL-70SS_200 -12

Andrew Landry 68PL-68SS-65SS_201 -11

Matthew NeSmith 72PL-63SS-66SS_201 -11

Patton Kizzire 65SS-66PL-70SS_201 -11

Cameron Tringale 67PL-68SS-67SS_202 -10

Keegan Bradley 67PL-68SS-67SS_202 -10

Bernd Wiesberger 66SS-68PL-68SS_202 -10

John Huh 69PL-68SS-66SS_203 -9

Rory Sabbatini 65SS-72PL-66SS_203 -9

Matt Kuchar 70PL-66SS-67SS_203 -9

Corey Conners 67SS-70PL-66SS_203 -9

Jason Day 69SS-67PL-67SS_203 -9

Charley Hoffman 68SS-69PL-67SS_204 -8

Chris Kirk 70SS-67PL-67SS_204 -8

Chesson Hadley 73PL-65SS-66SS_204 -8

Adam Long 67PL-68SS-69SS_204 -8

Jim Herman 68SS-67PL-69SS_204 -8

Harris English 66SS-66PL-72SS_204 -8

Alex Noren 66SS-71PL-68SS_205 -7

Scott Piercy 70PL-66SS-69SS_205 -7

Brendon Todd 68SS-70PL-67SS_205 -7

Matt Wallace 64SS-71PL-70SS_205 -7

Keith Mitchell 69SS-66PL-70SS_205 -7

Bo Hoag 68SS-71PL-66SS_205 -7

Aaron Baddeley 68PL-69SS-69SS_206 -6

Wyndham Clark 70PL-66SS-70SS_206 -6

Tyrrell Hatton 69SS-68PL-69SS_206 -6

Nate Lashley 68SS-67PL-71SS_206 -6

Doug Ghim 67PL-71SS-68SS_206 -6

Joel Dahmen 74PL-61SS-71SS_206 -6

Ian Poulter 69SS-69PL-68SS_206 -6

Lucas Glover 71SS-68PL-67SS_206 -6

Tommy Fleetwood 67SS-72PL-67SS_206 -6

Russell Henley 70PL-69SS-67SS_206 -6

Roger Sloan 67SS-69PL-71SS_207 -5

Kevin Streelman 71PL-67SS-69SS_207 -5

Vaughn Taylor 70PL-66SS-71SS_207 -5

Charles Howell III 68PL-67SS-72SS_207 -5

Ryan Brehm 72PL-66SS-69SS_207 -5

Sean O’Hair 70PL-68SS-69SS_207 -5

Webb Simpson 68SS-71PL-68SS_207 -5

Andrew Putnam 71SS-68PL-68SS_207 -5

Sepp Straka 71SS-65PL-72SS_208 -4

Henrik Stenson 69SS-68PL-71SS_208 -4

Graeme McDowell 70PL-68SS-70SS_208 -4

Branden Grace 70SS-68PL-70SS_208 -4

Peter Malnati 65SS-70PL-73SS_208 -4

Matt Jones 67SS-71PL-70SS_208 -4

Brian Stuard 74PL-63SS-72SS_209 -3

Kevin Chappell 71PL-67SS-71SS_209 -3

Shane Lowry 67SS-71PL-71SS_209 -3

Joaquin Niemann 73PL-66SS-70SS_209 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71PL-68SS-70SS_209 -3

Adam Schenk 73PL-66SS-70SS_209 -3

Rob Oppenheim 73PL-66SS-70SS_209 -3

Josh Teater 73PL-66SS-71SS_210 -2

Sebastian Cappelen 68SS-71PL-71SS_210 -2

J.J. Spaun 68SS-69PL-74SS_211 -1

Scott Stallings 69PL-68SS-78SS_215 +3

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.