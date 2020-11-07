PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72
|Second Round
Kevin Sutherland 65-64_129
Wes Short, Jr. 68-66_134
Tom Lehman 68-67_135
Paul Broadhurst 67-68_135
Corey Pavin 69-67_136
Jim Furyk 68-68_136
Woody Austin 67-69_136
Mike Weir 67-69_136
Mark O’Meara 67-70_137
Billy Mayfair 67-70_137
Brandt Jobe 64-73_137
Mark Brooks 65-72_137
Duffy Waldorf 70-68_138
Glen Day 69-69_138
Ken Duke 69-69_138
Ernie Els 68-70_138
Fred Couples 67-71_138
Dicky Pride 66-72_138
Gene Sauers 70-69_139
Jeff Maggert 70-69_139
Retief Goosen 70-69_139
Kent Jones 69-70_139
José María Olazábal 71-68_139
Kenny Perry 71-68_139
Stephen Ames 67-72_139
K.J. Choi 65-74_139
Paul Goydos 64-75_139
Steve Jones 70-70_140
Fred Funk 69-71_140
Bernhard Langer 70-70_140
Rod Pampling 69-71_140
Kirk Triplett 68-72_140
Jerry Smith 69-71_140
Esteban Toledo 72-68_140
Bob Estes 72-68_140
Steve Flesch 67-73_140
Scott Parel 72-68_140
Shane Bertsch 67-73_140
Robert Karlsson 70-71_141
John Huston 69-72_141
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141
Scott McCarron 71-70_141
Colin Montgomerie 68-73_141
Doug Barron 68-73_141
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69_141
Lee Janzen 70-72_142
David Toms 70-72_142
David Frost 71-71_142
Jerry Kelly 71-71_142
Billy Andrade 71-71_142
Vijay Singh 71-71_142
Ken Tanigawa 71-71_142
Chris DiMarco 67-75_142
Rocco Mediate 70-73_143
John Daly 70-73_143
David McKenzie 71-72_143
Marco Dawson 71-72_143
Tim Petrovic 72-71_143
Cameron Beckman 70-74_144
Tom Gillis 70-74_144
Tim Herron 70-74_144
Scott Verplank 71-73_144
Michael Allen 69-75_144
Olin Browne 68-76_144
Brett Quigley 72-72_144
Dudley Hart 72-73_145
Rich Beem 67-78_145
Joe Durant 73-72_145
Larry Mize 73-72_145
Steve Pate 71-75_146
Hale Irwin 72-75_147
Stephen Leaney 73-74_147
Joey Sindelar 74-73_147
Jesper Parnevik 69-79_148
Scott Simpson 73-75_148
Robin Byrd 76-72_148
Scott Dunlap 75-74_149
Sandy Lyle 72-82_154
Tom Byrum 74-81_155
Tom Kite 74-83_157
