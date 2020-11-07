PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Saturday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72 Second Round Kevin Sutherland 65-64_129 Wes…

Saturday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,764; Par: 72 Second Round

Kevin Sutherland 65-64_129

Wes Short, Jr. 68-66_134

Tom Lehman 68-67_135

Paul Broadhurst 67-68_135

Corey Pavin 69-67_136

Jim Furyk 68-68_136

Woody Austin 67-69_136

Mike Weir 67-69_136

Mark O’Meara 67-70_137

Billy Mayfair 67-70_137

Brandt Jobe 64-73_137

Mark Brooks 65-72_137

Duffy Waldorf 70-68_138

Glen Day 69-69_138

Ken Duke 69-69_138

Ernie Els 68-70_138

Fred Couples 67-71_138

Dicky Pride 66-72_138

Gene Sauers 70-69_139

Jeff Maggert 70-69_139

Retief Goosen 70-69_139

Kent Jones 69-70_139

José María Olazábal 71-68_139

Kenny Perry 71-68_139

Stephen Ames 67-72_139

K.J. Choi 65-74_139

Paul Goydos 64-75_139

Steve Jones 70-70_140

Fred Funk 69-71_140

Bernhard Langer 70-70_140

Rod Pampling 69-71_140

Kirk Triplett 68-72_140

Jerry Smith 69-71_140

Esteban Toledo 72-68_140

Bob Estes 72-68_140

Steve Flesch 67-73_140

Scott Parel 72-68_140

Shane Bertsch 67-73_140

Robert Karlsson 70-71_141

John Huston 69-72_141

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141

Scott McCarron 71-70_141

Colin Montgomerie 68-73_141

Doug Barron 68-73_141

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-69_141

Lee Janzen 70-72_142

David Toms 70-72_142

David Frost 71-71_142

Jerry Kelly 71-71_142

Billy Andrade 71-71_142

Vijay Singh 71-71_142

Ken Tanigawa 71-71_142

Chris DiMarco 67-75_142

Rocco Mediate 70-73_143

John Daly 70-73_143

David McKenzie 71-72_143

Marco Dawson 71-72_143

Tim Petrovic 72-71_143

Cameron Beckman 70-74_144

Tom Gillis 70-74_144

Tim Herron 70-74_144

Scott Verplank 71-73_144

Michael Allen 69-75_144

Olin Browne 68-76_144

Brett Quigley 72-72_144

Dudley Hart 72-73_145

Rich Beem 67-78_145

Joe Durant 73-72_145

Larry Mize 73-72_145

Steve Pate 71-75_146

Hale Irwin 72-75_147

Stephen Leaney 73-74_147

Joey Sindelar 74-73_147

Jesper Parnevik 69-79_148

Scott Simpson 73-75_148

Robin Byrd 76-72_148

Scott Dunlap 75-74_149

Sandy Lyle 72-82_154

Tom Byrum 74-81_155

Tom Kite 74-83_157

